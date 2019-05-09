Home

William Nelson Beaven Obituary
EASTON - William Nelson Beaven (Bill), 77, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, at Candle Light Cove in Easton, MD. Bill was born on February 23, 1942 in Easton, MD and grew up on "Beaver Neck Farm". He was the son of the late Phillip H. Beaven and Harriet Ann Wright Beaven.
Bill graduated from Easton High School in 1960, enlisted in the Army National Guard Infantry Division in 1963 and served 7 years as an expert sharp shooter. He held a field position with the Talbot County Soil Conservation and in 1970, he began his career as a full-time farmer. Bill was considered a pioneer in "no-till" farming, was featured in multiple farming publications and was well respected among the farming community. He was on the Board of Supervisors for the Talbot Soil Conservation and Talbot Weed Control for many years. He was a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau and served with the Easton Ruritan for over 30 years. Bill was always ready to lend a hand and knew how to have a good time. He was an avid outdoorsman and if he wasn't farming or splitting firewood, then most likely he was hunting. He loved his family and all his pets.
Bill is survived by his sons: Andy Beaven and his wife Kristi, of Preston; and Mark Beaven and his wife Heather, of Denton; five grandchildren: Emma, Ben, Will, John and Julia; sister, Phyllis Pensel; and niece, Kristin Adams (John).
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Details to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Talbot Hospice or Easton Ruritan.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019
