William "Norm" Norman Franck Jr., 81, of Willow Valley Communities, passed away on May 12, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Dorothy Marian (Fitzgerald) Franck. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Willian N. Franck Sr. and Elsie (Watterson) Franck.

After graduating high school from the Westtown School, he briefly attended Bates College in Maine, then proudly served in the United States Air Force.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Norm began his career at RCA as an electrical technician however later furthered his education at Temple University receiving his Master's Degree and began teaching at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

In his spare time, Norm enjoyed playing deep water volleyball, swimming, sailing, as well as serving in a variety of community service initiatives. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching gymnastics at J.P. McCaskey High School and at the Lancaster Recreation Commission with his wife Marian.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, May 20 at 11 a.m. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norm's memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church Debt Reduction Fund.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2019