OAKLAND - William P. Pardee, 96, of Oakland, MD died April 7, 2019.

Bill was born on Sept. 25, 1922 in Fairlee, MD, son of the late Willie and Lydia Foreman Pardee. He was a 1940 graduate of Chestertown High School. He began his career with David Bramble as a mechanic working on heavy equipment and farm machinery and for many years he worked for Kingstown Tractor, retiring in 1985. Bill mowed grass and did odd jobs in the Chestertown and Delaware area. At the age of 80, he learned to golf, he also loved to dance. He was a member of Chestertown Elks Lodge 2474 and the Easton Moose Lodge 1520.

He was preceded in death by his wives: Helen and Florence Pardee; his companion, Elva Baer; a brother, Clifton Pardee; and a sister, Helen Jones.

Bill is survived by his nieces, nephews, and caregiver, James Baer, of Oakland.

A graveside service will be held on April 11 at 2 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 11365 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.