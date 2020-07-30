1/1
William R. "Jack" Abbott Jr.
1937 - 2020
William R. "Jack" Abbott, Jr., 82, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his son's home near Delmar. He was born in Cambridge on September 27, 1937 and was a son of the late William R. "Jack" Abbott and Virginia Moore Abbott.

Mr. Abbott graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Jack worked for Airpax and later at National Can Company. After retirement, he started making fishing lures which turned into Skipjack Lures. Mr. Abbott loved fishing, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens and NASCAR Racing. Jack was also involved in local stock racing for many years.

He is survived by a son Steven Abbott (Robin) of Delmar, two grandchildren Kristen R. Abbott of Baltimore and Nicholas R. Abbott of Ocean City, a sister Barbara Tyler (Paul) of Cambridge, his former wife Patricia Abbott of Cambridge, a nephew Paul Tyler of Westminster.

A walk through visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12 to 1 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
