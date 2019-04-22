CAMBRIDGE - William Randall Bradshaw Sr., 84, of Cambridge, Md. passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Atria Assisted Living in Salisbury.

Born June 3, 1934 in Cambridge, Randall was a son of the late Mildred Marshall Bradshaw and Noble Linwood Bradshaw. He attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High.

After his graduation, Randall enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars reaching the rank of Senior Master Sergeant before retiring in 1975 with almost 23 years of faithful service. He was awarded the Meritorious Service, Joint Service Comm, USAF Good Conduct, Army Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Korean and Vietnam Service, RVN Gall Cross and the UN Korean Service Medals.

On Nov. 9, 1961 Randall married the former Barbara Ann Lawson. They were blessed with three sons. Barbara passed away January 23, 1988.

Upon his returning to civilian life, Randall began a career with Perdue Foods. Starting on the line, he worked his way up to Quality Control Supervisor.

Randall and his second wife Ruth Ann, whom he married on June 17, 1989, were active members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Randall was involved in all the church functions, the soup days, the flower fairs and will always be remembered for the famous oyster sandwiches. Ruth Ann passed away Feb. 21, 2015.

Always a very active person, Randall enjoyed genealogy and had compiled detailed Tombstone records of a number of the local cemeteries.

Surviving are his sons: William R. Bradshaw II and wife Amy, of Laurel, DE; MSGT Noble F. Bradshaw and wife Mary Ellen, of Gulf Breeze, FL; step-son, Don Kinnamon and wife Deborah, of Cambridge; step-daughter, Lisa Ann Paredes and husband Michael, of Delmar; brother, Roy L. Bradshaw and wife Faye, of Cambridge; grandchildren: Candi Price, Matthew Bradshaw Jacklyn Bores (Shane), Brandon Bradshaw, Clint Kinnamon, Christa Peek (Elmo), Olivia Parades, Rachael Parades; great grandchildren: Annika Price, Hunter Kinnamon, Raine Peek, Miranda Peek, Ronin Bradshaw; along with nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents and wives, was a brother, Robert F. Bradshaw; and a son, Lawson B. Bradshaw.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, beginning 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Officiating will be long time friend, Rev. A. Delmer Willey Jr.

Interment will take place in East New Market Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be Don Kinnamon, Clint Kinnamon, R.C. Bradshaw, Jay Bradshaw, Brandon Bradshaw and Ricky Bradshaw.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Randall can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit: www.newcombcollins.com Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary