|
|
William R. Lednum, Jr. died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was 78.
William was born on January 10, 1941 in Tilghman, MD to the late William R. Lednum, Sr. and Mary E. Cooper Lednum. After attending St. Michaels High School, he came home to begin working on the water with his father and began his career as a waterman.
On September 23, 1959, he married Lois A. Faulkner and they resided in Tilghman. In the early 1980's, his wife joined him, working along side him on the water. He was a member of the Delmarva Hog and Harley-Davidson Dresser and Touring Association.
William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois; four sons: Tommy, Mike, Donald, and Gary Lednum; two granddaughters, Alison Lednum and Kaley Lednum; one great-granddaughter, Maisie Hambleton; sisters, Florence Gowe, Tence Kelly, and Charlotte Covington; and one brother, Kenny Lednum.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hillsboro, MD.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020