Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Lednum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard Lednum


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Richard Lednum Obituary
William R. Lednum, Jr. died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was 78.

William was born on January 10, 1941 in Tilghman, MD to the late William R. Lednum, Sr. and Mary E. Cooper Lednum. After attending St. Michaels High School, he came home to begin working on the water with his father and began his career as a waterman.

On September 23, 1959, he married Lois A. Faulkner and they resided in Tilghman. In the early 1980's, his wife joined him, working along side him on the water. He was a member of the Delmarva Hog and Harley-Davidson Dresser and Touring Association.

William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois; four sons: Tommy, Mike, Donald, and Gary Lednum; two granddaughters, Alison Lednum and Kaley Lednum; one great-granddaughter, Maisie Hambleton; sisters, Florence Gowe, Tence Kelly, and Charlotte Covington; and one brother, Kenny Lednum.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hillsboro, MD.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -