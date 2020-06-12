William "Bill" Taylor, 69 of Henderson, MD passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Bill was born in Easton, Maryland on July 29, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sallie Virginia Taylor.
Bill graduated from North Caroline High School. He was a member of the Millington Trap Club. Bill enjoyed bird watching especially Purple Martins.
He is survived by his wife; Juanita of 31 years; his sons; Robert Taylor of Winterville, N.C.; Billy Taylor (Laura) of Cordova, MD; and Chip (Mary) Taylor of Greensboro, MD; a daughter; Kimberly Taylor of Royal Oak, MD; a sister; Linda Johnson of Denton, MD; 5 grandchildren; Kevin, Hailey, Lexee, Ryan and Jackson.
A visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Monday June 15, 2020 from 1-2pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home-106 W Sunset Ave. Greensboro, MD 21639. Services will follow at 2pm. Interment will be held at Greensboro Cemetery following the services.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.