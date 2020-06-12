William "Bill" Taylor
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Taylor, 69 of Henderson, MD passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Bill was born in Easton, Maryland on July 29, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sallie Virginia Taylor.

Bill graduated from North Caroline High School. He was a member of the Millington Trap Club. Bill enjoyed bird watching especially Purple Martins.

He is survived by his wife; Juanita of 31 years; his sons; Robert Taylor of Winterville, N.C.; Billy Taylor (Laura) of Cordova, MD; and Chip (Mary) Taylor of Greensboro, MD; a daughter; Kimberly Taylor of Royal Oak, MD; a sister; Linda Johnson of Denton, MD; 5 grandchildren; Kevin, Hailey, Lexee, Ryan and Jackson.

A visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Monday June 15, 2020 from 1-2pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home-106 W Sunset Ave. Greensboro, MD 21639. Services will follow at 2pm. Interment will be held at Greensboro Cemetery following the services.

For online condolences and a memorial video of Doris' life please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved