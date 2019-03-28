Home

William Thomas Obituary
EASTON - William Thomas, 83, of Easton, passed Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. He was born Dec. 10, 1935 to the late William Spencer and Ida Thomas.
William leaves to cherish fond memories with his wife, Wadella Thomas, of Easton; four sons: Don Thomas, Van (Lourenda) Thomas, Kent (Susan) Chase, Kurt (Brenda) Chase; three daughters: Leah Thomas, Kim Chase, Enjulee (Richard) Thomas-Finnagan; two sisters: Peggy Thomas, Nancy (Charles) Smith; a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Barton; a brother-in-law, Martin Jenkins Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Union United Methodist Church in St. Michaels. Friends may call two hours prior to service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
