|
|
William U. "Bill" Roulette III, a former Talbot County resident, died of COVID-19 at Lehigh Valley/ Pocono Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 93. Up until the lockdown at his retirement home, he was driving himself to the gym five days per week.
Born in Hagerstown, he was the son of William U. Roulette, Jr. and Abby C.K. Roulette.
Mr. Roulette grew up in Hagerstown and Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA.
A graduate of St. James School in Maryland, he received a B.S. degree from the University of Scranton. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the end of World War II.
He especially enjoyed his last adventures, most of all being a waterman on his work boat, the "Barneckle", on Chesapeake Bay.
In retirement he flew his plane on numerous forays, many out of the Easton Airport. In early October 2009, his plane crashed in a soybean field near Cordova. He was treated at University of Maryland's shock trauma center and later released.
Active in Talbot County Republican politics, he ran unsuccessfully for the Talbot County Council.
His ex-wife, Hedl D. Roulette, is deceased.
He and his second wife, Ruth H. Roulette, made their home on Tilghman Island. Mr. Roulette helped Ruth run the Killy's Deli and Cheese Shop in the Talbottown shopping center in Easton from 1983 to 1988.
Ruth died of bone cancer at home in June 1996. She was 68.
Also deceased are his recent companion, Wanda Y. Phillips; a brother, Peter A. Roulette; a stepson, Carl Huff; his companion's son, Robert Phillips; and his dog Elliott.
He is survived by a daughter, Karla R. Rauch (Stewart) of Poughkeepsie, NY; a son, W. Brooke Roulette of New Hope, PA; a stepdaughter, Susan E. Kemp of Wittman; a stepson, Cary Huff (Annette) of Queensland, Australia; the children of his companion, Tim Bowman (Diane) of East Stroudsburg; Beverly P. Waring (Malcolm) of Shawnee, and Terry Bowman (Katherine "Kitty" Jones) of Stroudsburg.
He is also survived by his brother, C. Kilburn "Kib" Roulette of Gettysburg, PA; grandchildren Emmett and Charles (Jackie) Rauch, and Samantha, A. J. and Nicholas Huff; great-grand-children, Eleanor and Aleta Rauch, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will hold a service at a later date. He will be interred in the Roulette plot at the Shawnee Presbyterian Church.
Memorial donations may be made to a favorite local charity.
Arrangements are by Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, Stroudsburg, PA.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020