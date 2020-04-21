|
William L. Walton, Jr., 80, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House.
He was born on September 17, 1939 in Preston, MD, the son of the late William Lloyd Walton, Sr. and Rosalie Sletchhauer Walton.
Mr. Walton worked for Faulkner's Exxon for over 20 years. He then worked for the Talbot County Maintenance Department retiring after 15 years.
He loved fishing, hunting and boating.
Mr. Walton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Walton, his son, William H. Walton (Donna) of Easton, three grandchildren; Casey, Charity and Will and a special nephew that he was close to, Nat.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020