It is with great sadness, that the family of William Wayne (Bill) Potter announces that he passed away August 20, 2019 at his home in Smyrna Delaware after a brief illness. Bill would have been seventy-eight on August 23, 2019. He was the son of deceased parents, Marvin (Ducky) Potter and Jane Louise Chambers. He is also survived by three brothers, Dick, Don and Mark Potter and his long time companion, Kim Kimmick.
Bill graduated from Centreville High School Class of 1959 and graduated from Goldey Beacom two years later. Upon graduation, he opened a hydraulic business in New Castle Delaware which he operated until his death.
Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be sent to Centreville High School Alumni Scholarship, c/o Ms. Jane Coppage, 935 Coon Box Rd., Centreville, MD 21617. Private services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019