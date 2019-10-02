Home

Willie Brooks
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity B.V.M.
30 E. Franklin St.
Media , PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity B.V.M.
30 E. Franklin St.
Media , IL
Willie Brooks Obituary
Willie "Ray" Brooks, III, age 42, died suddenly on September 26, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA and raised in Linkwood, MD, Ray was a longtime resident of Morton, PA where he lived with his wife, Holly, and three sons, RJ, Payton and Jordan. Ray worked in property maintenance for the Henderson Group and was a parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. Church in Media, PA. He was a loving father who loved to be outside with his three boys, fishing, boating or playing sports. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his parents, Lori Murphy Turner and Charles Turner and Willie Ray Brooks, Jr. and Carrie Brooks and grandparents, Gene and Faye Murphy.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 10:30 a.m. at the Nativity B.V.M. Church located at 30 E. Franklin Street, Media, PA. Friends and family may call from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
