1945 - 2020
Willie George Graham Obituary
Willie George Graham passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Perry Point, Maryland. Willie, a native of Ocala, Florida, resided in St. Michaels with his wife, Pamela for over 28 years. A funeral service in memory of Willie will be held on Friday, February 28 at Union United Methodist Church in St. Michaels, Maryland, with a viewing from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and a celebration of his life at 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
