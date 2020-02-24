|
|
Willie George Graham passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Perry Point, Maryland. Willie, a native of Ocala, Florida, resided in St. Michaels with his wife, Pamela for over 28 years. A funeral service in memory of Willie will be held on Friday, February 28 at Union United Methodist Church in St. Michaels, Maryland, with a viewing from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and a celebration of his life at 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020