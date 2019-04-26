ST. MICHAELS - Wilmer Winfred Fluharty Jr. "Buck" died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Somerford House in Frederick, MD. He was 96 years old.

Born on Oct. 31, 1922 in Oxford, MD, he was the son of the late Wilmer W. Fluharty Sr. and Agnes Durinthia Haddaway Fluharty.

Mr. Fluharty graduated from Tilghman High School and attended the University of Maryland.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army 101st Calvary during World War II and in the Marine Corp Reserves during the Korean Conflict.

He married Thelma Mae "Terry" Fluharty on June 21, 1947 in Easton and they made their home in Tilghman until 1986 when they moved to St. Michaels.

Mr. Fluharty was previously the owner of Fluharty's Boatyard and then BF Marine Enterprises. He was the oldest living member of the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Co. Mr. Fluharty was a member of the Tilghman United Methodist Church, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and the NRA. He built a Spezio aircraft and was an avid flyer and Harley Davidson rider. He enjoyed many years on the water boating and fishing.

He is survived by his children: Douglas Fluharty (Pat), Rodney Fluharty (Chris), Stacey Fluharty Hiltner (Don); seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma, who died in 2017; and his son, Vaughn Lee "Bucky" Fluharty.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2 p.m. at Tilghman United Methodist Church, where friends may call one-hour prior from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671 and the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Dept., 5996 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671.

