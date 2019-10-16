|
Ms. Wilmina Groce, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 102. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children Robert, Marlene, Reginald, Ronald, Milton, and Marcella. Grandchildren Kevin, Tasha, Arlie, Mike, Angie, Tim, Ron Jr., Reg Jr., Nia, and Daniel. Sixteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 pm at Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, 4514 Preston Rd., Preston, MD 21655 with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019