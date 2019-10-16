Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater New Hope Church and Ministries
4514 Preston Rd.
Preston, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater New Hope Church and Ministries
4514 Preston Rd.
Preston, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmina Groce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmina Groce

Send Flowers
Wilmina Groce Obituary
Ms. Wilmina Groce, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 102. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children Robert, Marlene, Reginald, Ronald, Milton, and Marcella. Grandchildren Kevin, Tasha, Arlie, Mike, Angie, Tim, Ron Jr., Reg Jr., Nia, and Daniel. Sixteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 pm at Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, 4514 Preston Rd., Preston, MD 21655 with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.