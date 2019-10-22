Home

Wilson Blair Brooks Sr.


1938 - 2019
Wilson Blair Brooks Sr. Obituary
"Peewee", 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He is survived by his fur baby, Cleo; children, Wilson (Benny) Brooks, Jr. (Roxanne), Phyllis Bell (Randy), Nan Bagwell (Kromer), Linda Singleton, Walt Brooks (Robin), Kelly Brooks, and Kenny Brooks (Tammy); along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Joan Brooks and Linda Bradley (Johnny).

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Virginia Brooks, who passed away on October 26, 2015; his parents, Ernest Wesley and Willie Leon Brooks; and an infant son, Billy Bryan.

Services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
