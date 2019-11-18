|
|
|
Wilson 'Hobby" Hobson Tull, Jr. of Wye Mills, Maryland died Saturday, November 16. 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville MD. He was 68.
Born August 30, 1951 in Easton, MD, he was the son of Maralee "Shugie" Dill of Wye Mills, MD and the late Wilson Hobson Tull, Sr. Hobby was a proud veteran, who served in the US Army from 1968 - 1971 in Frankfurt, Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, and the Bay Country Moose.
In addition to his mother Hobby is survived by his siblings: Peggy Clough (Michael), Jimmy Tull (Robin), Jeannie Duty (John), all of Centreville, MD, and Bill Tull (Cheryl) of York, PA.: many nieces and nephews; step mother, Bobbie Tull of Cordova, MD; In addition to his father he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Tull, step father, William "Buck" Dill and nephew, Courtland Lambert.
A visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where the service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Burial will be in Chesterfield Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice Inc., 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019