SUDLERSVILLE - Winifred M. Pulleyn, of Sudlersville, MD, formerly of Magnolia, DE, passed away at Safe Haven Manor on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was 97 years old. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Cora LaBar.

Winifred was a member of the Auxiliary of the Stockley Center, and a volunteer for ARC of Delaware and Read Aloud Delaware, as well as an Avon Representative for many years. She enjoyed reading, journaling, sewing, knitting, and helping others. Winifred had a keen mind and was interested in many subjects. She always enjoyed listening to what those around her had to say. A devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Winifred is preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Arthur E. Pulleyn; sons: George C. and Donald A. Pulleyn; and brother, Albert L. LaBar Jr.

She is survived by her son, Philip (Margaret) Pulleyn; grandchildren: Schuyler Pulleyn, Emily (Nick) McMorris, Todd Pulleyn; great grandchildren: Owen, Zoe; sister, Virginia Gould; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to: Stockley Auxiliary, 26351 Patriots Way, Georgetown, DE 19947, ATTN: Gayle King

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington, DE.

