EASTON - Winifred "Gloria" Walters, nee Leishear, a former waterfowl artist and homemaker, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was 87.

Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Winifred Lemmon Leishear. After graduating from Mount Washington's Mount Saint Agnes High School in Baltimore, she married Donald J. Walters in 1950. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2006. They were married 56 years.

They made their home in Catonsville, Baltimore County, until her husband's retirement in 1983, when they moved to Easton starting their second career as waterfowl carvers and painters which included demonstrations at the Easton Waterfowl Festival for many years. Together they owned and operated the Wood Duck Shoppe and Gallery.

Mrs. Walters is survived by two sons: Donald "Doug" Walters (Denise) of Catonsville, MD; Michael J. Walters (Judy), of Easton, MD; one brother, James E. Leishear, of Timonium; four grandchildren: Michael L. Walters (Kate), Matthew J. Walters (Elizabeth), Jessica N. Rogers (Richard), Douglas P.A. Walters; and six great grandchildren: Kelsey, Nathan, Hunter, Hazel, James and Asher.

A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton, on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may call on Monday evening, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD. Burial will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Eastern Shore, Hurlock.

Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019