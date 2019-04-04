Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Easton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred "Gloria" Walters


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winifred "Gloria" Walters Obituary
EASTON - Winifred "Gloria" Walters, nee Leishear, a former waterfowl artist and homemaker, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was 87.
Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Winifred Lemmon Leishear. After graduating from Mount Washington's Mount Saint Agnes High School in Baltimore, she married Donald J. Walters in 1950. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2006. They were married 56 years.
They made their home in Catonsville, Baltimore County, until her husband's retirement in 1983, when they moved to Easton starting their second career as waterfowl carvers and painters which included demonstrations at the Easton Waterfowl Festival for many years. Together they owned and operated the Wood Duck Shoppe and Gallery.
Mrs. Walters is survived by two sons: Donald "Doug" Walters (Denise) of Catonsville, MD; Michael J. Walters (Judy), of Easton, MD; one brother, James E. Leishear, of Timonium; four grandchildren: Michael L. Walters (Kate), Matthew J. Walters (Elizabeth), Jessica N. Rogers (Richard), Douglas P.A. Walters; and six great grandchildren: Kelsey, Nathan, Hunter, Hazel, James and Asher.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton, on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may call on Monday evening, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD. Burial will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Eastern Shore, Hurlock.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now