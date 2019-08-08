|
Wylie C. Burton, 81, of Laurel, DE passed away on August 7, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on July 24, 1938 to the late Oden Percy Burton and Minnie Christine Kuebler Burton.
Wylie served in the United States Air Force. On March 20, 1963, he married the former Shirley Ann Phillips. After separating from the Air Force, Wylie worked for many years at DuPont. Once leaving from DuPont, he worked as a produce manager at Safeway in Cambridge. He also owned and operated a chicken farm with his wife for many years. Wylie enjoyed playing golf in his younger years, and more recently he enjoyed playing pool. He was a fierce competitor, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He loved to play any kind of game, and he enjoyed watching any kind of sport. Wylie also coached girls softball for many years for Dorchester County Recreation and Parks. He also enjoyed drag racing. He used to drag race his GTO, with his wife Shirley serving as his pit crew. He enjoyed traveling and camping, and he loved any amusement park, as long as they had roller coasters.
Wylie was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, more recently attending St. Paul's United Methodists Church in Laurel, DE, the Seaford Senior Center, where he would play pool everyday with his friends, and the Dorchester Swingers, where he was the Holy Moly Champion. He was a past member of the Cambridge Elks.
Wylie is survived by his wife Shirley Burton of Laurel, DE, his children Robin Burton of Cambridge, and Dawn Turner and husband Jimmy of East New Market, his grandchildren Mitch Simmons and wife Patti, Blake Turner, and Cody Turner, and his niece Cyndi Burton. Besides his parents, Wylie is preceded in death by his brother Ronald Burton.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Simmons, Cody Turner, Blake Turner, Wayne Santmyer, Ryan Santmyer, and Bobby Hughes.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Immanuel United Church of Christ with Rev. Dale Krotee and Rev. Rebecca Rollins officiating. Interment will follow at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Casual dress is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019