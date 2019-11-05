|
Zachary Patrick Webster of Preston, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was 23 years old.
Born on July 22, 1996 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Zachary was the son of Kevin Dean Webster and Angela Marie Richter Webster, both of Greensboro. He was a 2014 graduate of North Caroline High School and had also graduated from Southeast Lineman's Training Center. For the past five years, he has been working as a Lineman for Delmarva Power and Rock Creek Line Construction in Greensboro. Zachary liked to hunt, fish, work on his home and listen to country music. He was also a great practical joker.
In addition to his parents, Zachary is survived by his sister, Riley Marie Webster of Greensboro; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Sandra Richter of Valley View, PA; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Darlene Webster of Wellsboro, PA; his beloved Aunts, Uncles, cousins, co-workers, friends, and his beloved dog, Teal.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. before the service. The interment will be private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Zachary's memory, the family suggests sending them to Hero-Hunts Foundation, 447 Westville Rd, Marydel, Delaware 19964. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019