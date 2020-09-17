Charles Richard Fields



Charles Richard Fields "Dick", 85 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the English Meadows Senior Living Facility in the town of W.arrenton, Virginia. He is survived by his Children; Rick Fields, Sherry Hare, and Cindy Simpson; two son-in-laws, Jim Hare and Wayne Simpson; one daughter-in-law, Karen Fields; two ; sisters, Mary Kaylor and Charolene Glenn; one brother, Don Fields; eight grandchidren and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Fields; and two children Jeff and Pam Fields. Dick was born on August 7, 1935 in Bluefield, West Virginia. Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a Visitation starting at 10:00 AM, At Horizon Funeral Chapel. His Urn will be buried in Culpeper National Cemetery with Army Honors. Horizon Funeral Home of Culpeper in charge of arrangements.



