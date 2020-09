Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Wayne Cook, 60, passed 17 July 2020 in Alabama. He was being treated for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A Memorial Service will be held Sat.,19 Sept. 2020 at 2 PM at Jeffersonton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make any gifts to Jeffersonton Baptist Church.



