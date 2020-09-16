1/
Paul F. Wiley
Paul F. Wiley

Paul Franklin Wiley of Rappahannock County, Woodville VA was called to his eternal rest on September 13, 2020 at Martinsburg, VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Norman Wiley. Paul is the son of Webster and Rosella Swauger Wiley (both are now deceased) of Hollsopple, PA and was born November 4, 1942 in Hysota, PA. He graduated from Conemaugh High School, Davidsville, PA and Mechanical Engineering School, in Washington D.C. His apprenticeship in Local 602 Steamfitters Union began in 1962 after service in the United States Navy. His career continued as a Journeyman Steamfitter until his retirement. He was a member of Ray Streets Baptist Church in PA. He enjoyed riding his horses and touring on motorcycles. He participated with Fellow Local 602 retirees at Warrenton Breakfast Club.

Paul is survived by his children; Paul Franklin II, Travis Wesley, and Lisa Bennett and six grandchildren; Benjamin, Sierra, Sarah, Dawson, Iderah and Brooke. His surviving siblings are; Charles Wiley (Barb); Wayne Wiley (Grace) and Terry Wiley (Karen). Other siblings deceased are; Harold Wiley, Ray Wiley, Jane VanNest, Mary Pudliner, Ruth Snyder and Shirley Sedlmeyer. A graveside service will be held with military honors at Culpeper National Cemetery (new section) East Chandler Dr. Culpeper, VA on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com

Published in The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 16, 2020.
