Alvin Kirk Baker

Apalachicola - Alvin Kirk Baker, 63, of Apalachicola departed this earthly life Wednesday, September 30 in Panama City. A graveside celebration of life will take place 1:00pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Magnolia Cemetery Pavilion on 12th Street.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care and comforting ministry of R. Damien Davis, LFD and the Evans-Walker Funeral Home.



