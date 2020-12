Audrey Jane Golden

Audrey Jane Golden died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Port St. Joe, Florida. Audrey was a long time member of The Eastpoint Church of God. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother and always made sure everyone was taken care of. Audrey is survived by her children, Ronnie Gilbert (Jessie), David Gilbert (Maida), Charles Golden (Deedra), James Golden, Betty Webb (Audie), Charlotte Holton (Reedy); and numerous grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Golden; daughter, Sherry Strand; sister, Beulah Rosalis; and 2 brothers, Clayton Kayser and Hubert Kayser. Funeral services were held Monday, November 20th at Eastpoint Church of God with The Reverend Larry Sterling and The Reverend Bobby Shiver officiating. Interment followed at The Eastpoint Cemetery. All services are under the direction of the Comforter Funeral Home.



