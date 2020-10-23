1/
Beatrice Sherrod
Beatrice Sherrod
On October 9, 2020 Beatrice Sherrod went to be with the Lord at the age of 93 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Llyod Sherrod; children Alane Redd, Diann Sherrod and Douglas Sherrod; grandchildren David Redd and Brad Price; great grandchildren Alton Finch, Joshua Finch and William Finch and numerous brothers and sisters. She's survived by her son Scott Sherrod and granddaughter April Causey (Brandon). Only surviving sibling Dolly Gilford. Her grandchildren include Gloria Wood (the late Tommy), Tammy Finch, Scotty Messer, Christie Johnson, Brandi Cosgray (Eric) Maranda Hartman (Ralph) and her daughter in law Debbie Sherrod. Numerous great grandchildren and Great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2020.
