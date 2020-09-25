1/1
Bernice Louise Stevens
Lanark Village - Bernice Louise Stevens, 91, of Lanark Village, FL passed away on September 17th, 2020. She was born on July 16th, 1929 in Detroit, MI, and lived in Lakeland, FL for 49 years and Lanark Village for 22 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
Bernice worked hard to make a loving home for her husband and her children. She was an avid follower of Jesus, loved to spend time outdoors fishing or combing the beach for seashells and birdwatching, and most of all be with her family. Her laughter will be missed most of all, as it was guaranteed to brighten the day of any who heard it.
Bernice is survived by her sons, Jerry Stevens of Archbold, OH, and Charles (Sharon) and Tim Stevens of Lanark Village, FL; her daughter, Sherry (Vern) Newsome of Valrico, FL; as well as 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles Stevens, one daughter, Joan Schmidt, and one daughter-in-law, Sandee.
A private graveside service will be held on September 25th, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Wauchula, FL.
Published in The Star from Sep. 25 to Oct. 1, 2020.
