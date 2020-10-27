1/1
Betty McArdle
1940 - 2020
Betty McArdle
Port St. Joe - Mrs. Betty Lee McArdle, 80, of Port St. Joe, FL, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Altha, FL and had lived in Port St. Joe for 60+ years. Mrs. McArdle was a member of Oak Grove Assembly of God Church and taught Sunday School with the youth. She loved kids and was a babysitter to 20+ kids throughout the years. Mrs. McArdle was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Mitchell and Mittie Shattles and a brother, Howard Mitchell. She is survived by her husband of 60+ yrs., J.C. McArdle; one son, Donny McArdle (Teresa); one daughter, Melinda Arnold (Kenny); four grandchildren, Jarrod McArdle, Chaney McArdle, Andrew Arnold and Macy Arnold; two great-grandchildren, Lilah and Cypress. Graveside funeral services will be at 9:00 a.m., EST, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

Published in The Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Holly Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southerland Family Funeral Homes and Crematory - Panama City
1112 Ohio Avenue
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
850-785-8532
