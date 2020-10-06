1/1
Charlotte Nedley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Nedley
Port St. Joe - Mrs. Charlotte Lovelace Nedley, 82 of Port St. Joe, FL passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Rome, GA. She was born on August 3, 1938 in Montgomery, AL to James Madison and Eva Ottis Lovelace. She graduated from Troy State University. Mrs. Nedley was a long-time resident of Port St. Joe and retired after 39 years of educating over a thousand elementary school students. Her career was spent in the Gulf County Public School System. She was a member of St. Peter's Anglican Church, was a member of The Daughters of the King, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gulf County Retired Educators and Phi Delta Kappa Sorority. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Nedley and her parents. She is survived by two sons, Robert Paul and Richard Phillip Nedley (Heather); one daughter, Patricia Ann Nedley Williams; five grandchildren, Porter Nedley, Ben Williams, Abel Nedley, Brooke and Bailey Williams; one brother, Lamar Lovelace (Dorothy); one sister, Barbara VanBuskirk; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm EST at St. Peter's Anglican Church in Port St. Joe, FL. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm EST, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Peter's Anglican Church with Rev. Lou Little and Rev. David Tipton officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to St. Peter's Anglican Church P.O. Box 1304, Port St. Joe Florida 32457, in memory of Mrs. Nedley. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved