Christopher Walker
Tallahassee - Christopher Walker, 60, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Graveside services were 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Chris joined the U.S. Army in 1979, serving actively until 1982. He enlisted in the National Guard and served until 1992. He was a former State of Florida governmental employee, member of St. Paul AME Church, Apalachicola, FL, an avid reader (Bible) and a lover of music. Survivors include his sons: Christopher Walker, Jr., Isaiah Taylor; mother, Mrs. Helen Knox Sinclair; sister, Angel Sinclair; brothers: Alfred (Karen) Walker and Craig Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published in The Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2020.
