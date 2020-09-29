1/
Clarence J. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence J. Nelson
Clarence J. Nelson, also known as "Mr. Joe Nelson" to most people, went to be with his heavenly father on September 1, 2020. Joe was born on August 10, 1934 in Weare, New Hampshire. He attended the school in Weare, after school he enlisted in the United States Navy and was in the CB unit. Joe learned his operating engineers' skills. He worked with the Operation Engineer Union construction projects in the New England area. Later becoming the owner of his own business, C.J. Construction Inc.for many years retiring at age 53. After retiring, he and his wife Mary of 63 years, traveled and did volunteer work in California at a Christian camp until age 80 when they moved to Port St. Joe. Joe loved to garden and had beautiful flowers at his place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved