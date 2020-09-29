1/1
Edna Mae Barber
Edna Mae Barber passed away peacefully, while at home, to be with her heavenly father on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born March 22, 1928 in DeFuniak Springs, FL. She enjoyed fishing, thrift stores, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Hurley; her mother, Malissie Redmon Hurley; her husband, Sam W. Barber; her brother, Gene Hurley; her sisters, Alma Spencer, Lucille Tucker and Jean Horne. Also, her daughter, Sally Mason and stepson Gene Barber.
She is survived by her children, Eddie Hopper (Cindy), David Hopper (Nancy), Raymond
McDaniel (Gaylene), Michael Adams, and Teresa Brake (Santos), and stepdaughter Yvonne Magnussen; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The graveside services were held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Holly Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Comforter Funeral Home, 601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, FL.

Published in The Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Comforter Funeral Home
601 Long Avenue
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
(850) 227-1818
