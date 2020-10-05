1/
Edwin Chris Chason
Eastpoint - Edwin Chris Chason, 62 of Eastpoint, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in Tallahassee. Chris was born in Quincy, Florida to the late Marion and Joyce Chason. He lived in Eastpoint most of his life and was a commercial fisherman.
Other than his parents, Chris is also preceded in death by his sister, Linda McKnight.
Survivors include his son, Erik Brigham Chason of Tallahassee; his daughters, Jada Marie Petsch and her husband Chris of Milton, Christen Chason of Sumatra and Emmylou Brigham Chason of Apalachicola; his stepsons, Christopher and George Ethridge both of Apalachicola; his sister, Charla Kearce of Bristol; two grandchildren, Jules and Lyra Petsch; his nephew, Rusty McKnight and his niece, Kara Taylor.
A memorial to Chris' life will be held 11:00 a.m. est, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lake Mystic Cemetery with Reverend Coy Collins officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449

Published in The Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
