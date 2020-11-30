Ellen Frances (Vickers) AllemoreEllen Frances (Vickers) Allemore Surprising us all with uncharacteristic silence, Ellen Frances Allemore passed away quietly the morning of Friday, 20 November, 2020 at Superior Residences of Panama City Beach. After suffering a debilitating stroke in late June, Miss Ellen was unable to return to her beloved home in Port St. Joe. Ellen was the first of the three children of Archie Daniel Vickers, Sr. and Myrtle Frances (Hagan) Vickers, which she never let the other two forget. A native of Florida, she was born in Tallahassee during the spring of 1931. During Ellen's childhood the family lived in Brunswick, GA relocating back to Tallahassee in time for her to attend Leon High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Not one to follow convention, Ellen's career path was not a straight line. During her lifetime Ellen worked for Basic Magnesium Co., owned Port St. Joe radio station WJOE, and was president, director, agent, and secretary for Allemore Real Estate, Inc. Ellen also actively participated in the Gulf Aire Property Owners Association - holding a board position for many years. Ellen married her forever love, Norman Francis Allemore, Jr., in 1974. Norman passed away in 2013. After her stroke, Ellen often insisted she needed to get home to fix Norman's dinner. Bon appétit. Ellen is fondly remembered as clever, determined, fun, gracious, mischievous, and respected. In the words of a niece "A force to be reckoned with". Ellen is survived by nieces: Laura Jean Vickers, Dawn Vickers, Melanie Lyons (Matt), Julie Thompson (Billy), and Fran Lucas (Mark); nephews: John Vickers (Lorraine), David Vickers, Bill Allen (Judy), and Steve Allen (Debbie); many grand-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Ferrell Allen; and sister-in-law Patsy (Sims) Vickers. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband, brothers Archie Daniel Vickers, Jr. and James Hagan Vickers, and sister-in-law Jane (Allemore) Allen. Ellen's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the excellent care that she received from the doctors and nurses at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, the staff at Superior Residences of Panama City Beach, and the hospice nurses provided by Emerald Coast Hospice. A graveside memorial service will be held at Holly Hill Cemetery, 1665 Madison, Port St. Joe, FL at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday, 4 December, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to your own favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Ellen F. Allemore.Wilson Funeral Home214 Airport Road, Panama City, FL 32405850-785-5272