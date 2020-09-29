My condolences to the Pate family. Frank was a great man and he will certainly be missed. I met Frank when I came to Port St. Joe to work for St. Joe Paper Company as a Stenographer, when I was 18 years old. His wife,,

Evelyn, and I had the same aunt and uncle as her mother's brother had married my mother's sister. My Mother wanted me to get acquainted with them. I did and Evelyn and I became good friends. Frank was always very gracious to me ; always a gentlemen. Through the years it was always a pleasure to meet & greet at church, and at the church activities. May God be with you all, his family, in the coming days, weeks, months...........

Doris Sowell Strickland

Friend