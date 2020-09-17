Gary Thomas Roberts

Wewahitchka - Gary Thomas Roberts, 72 of Wewahitchka, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Gary made a difference in our community helping those that could not help themselves. He was a volunteer fireman, one of the first members of Wewahitchka Vol. ambulance service back in 1974 and remained an active employee of Gulf County EMS until he was recently hospitalized. He made his place in society and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Cletha Simmons and Allen Roberts; his 5 grandchildren Gage, Emily, Kayla, Jordon and Paige; his 2 great-great grandchildren La'Jend and Kyleigh; his brother and sisters David (Donna) Roberts, Ann (Arlan) Guffy and Sue (Johnny Ray) Mcgill; numerous nieces and nephews; a special worker and close friend Andy Clayton.

Graveside services were held @ 11:00 AM CDT on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Roberts Cemetery, conducted by The Reverend Thomas M. Chumney and The Reverend Dallas Presley. Honorary pallbearer Andy Clayton. Pallbearers included Jay Bailey, Houston Whitfield, his nephews, members of the Wewahitchka ambulance squad and Wewahitchka fire department.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.



