Geno Buster Lichardello

Geno Buster Lichardello departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday October 1st, 2020. He was born January 23, 1943 and raised in Apalachicola. Buster was 77 years old. He was the son of the late Geno and Lucille Lichardello of Apalachicola. Buster is survived by four sisters and three brothers of Apalachicola and East Point Florida. He had two sisters and one brother who are deceased.

Most of Buster's life was spent working hard as a commercial fisherman. As a boy, he began working with his dad and older brother. Later, he moved to Bayou La Batre, Alabama where he had his two level shrimp boat built and continued to work for many years. When he could no longer shrimp, Buster began building cabinets and such in huge steel hulls. After a few years of this, he was diagnosed with the onset of dementia. As the disease worsened and he could no longer work, he was finally convinced to come back home to Apalachicola where he lived out his last years.

One word can sum up this wonderful man's life: GIVER! Buster gave his all to anyone who needed help and to many that didn't but said they did. He did not judge; he just gave! Buster gave his love, time, help and money!

A service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Magnolia Cemetery in the family's grave plot. All family and friends are invited to attend.

You, Buster, will be sorely missed daily while we continue to live out the rest of our days on earth without you.



