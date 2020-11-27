Gregory Lee Burch

New Johnsonville, TN - Gregory Lee Burch, 68 of New Johnsonville, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Gregg was born and raised in Port St. Joe, Florida to Verna and the late Roy L. Burch. He graduated from Port St. Joe High School in 1970. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he continued his education through Chipola College and the University of West Florida, receiving his Bachelor of Arts. He returned to his hometown in 1980 to fulfill his passion for teaching art at Port St. Joe High School. He served as art teacher for 31 years, retiring in 2011.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Donna, of 32 years. After his retirement, they left the beach behind and headed for their farm in Tennessee, continuing their journey in life together.

Gregg is also survived by his mother, Verna Burch of Marianna, Florida; sister, Pam Arnette (David) of Marianna, Florida; brother, Rusty Burch (Debbie) of Port St. Joe, Florida; niece, Leigh Guy (Mike) and children, Ava, Brody, and Chase, of Mexico Beach, Florida; nephew, Will Arnette (Kristen) and children, Max, Grayson, and Noah, of Malone, Florida; nephew Trevor Burch (Noelle) and daughter Eleanor, of Altha, Florida; niece, Tiffany Burch, of Port St. Joe, Florida; sister-in-law, Leann Toth; brother-in-law, Rodger Sugg; nephew, Kyle Sugg; niece, Kayla Sugg, all of Byron, Michigan; and special godson, Rhett Scott, of Dunnellon, Florida.

A memorial service in Gregg's honor will be held at the gazebo at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST.

Those who wish may send flowers, or make donations to the art program at PSJHS or Gideon's International in memory of Gregg. Due to Covid, attendees are asked to please wear mask and practice social distancing.

Services are provided by Comforter Funeral Home, Port St. Joe, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store