Hansell Jefferson (Jeff) Vonier
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, Hansell Jefferson (Jeff) Vonier will be sorely missed by all. He went to be with the Lord, October 6th, 2020, with his Doctors and Nurses by his side. He was 74 years old. Born in Thomasville, March 7th, 1946, to Wesley and Beulah Mae Vonier, He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Bill and his Late Wife, Barbara Lynn, (BJ) Vonier. He leaves behind Three Children, Jeffrey Scott Vonier of Hoxie, Arkansas, Jefferson Brook Vonier (Jessica) of Langston's Landing, Sopchoppy, Fl., Ivy Lynn Vonier (Shawn) of Hosford, FL. , two Grandchildren, Ethan Jefferson Vonier and Jordan Lynn Jackson, and Wife, Carol Ann Williams of Sumatra, FL. 32321 and two step children, Jacob Williams (Jennifer) of Crawfordville, FL. and Ashley Williams(Darren Prock) of Burlingame, Ca., four step grandchildren, Allison Taylor Metcalf, Elliana Jane Williams, Reese Mary Prock and Thomas Jake Prock.
Children were crazy about Jeff. He loved babies and they loved his beautiful voice. Jeff was a man with a heart of gold. When I got to Sumatra, it seemed like he had helped everyone in town. He was a huge kidder and you had to get to know him sometimes to know if he was kidding you or making fun of you. He had built 28 houses and was a Master of Construction without having any plans. He was truly brilliant and whatever he saw or heard, he remembered. He had a vision of pure gold also. He would see much more than the average person. He was a great judge of character and was always warning us to watch our backs. He was a deputy with Retired Sheriff Warren Roddenberry, for 8 years. While there, he took every course in Criminology, Graduating from Gulf Coast College in Law Enforcement and Corrections with Top Honors. He was a great chef and fed thousands at political rallies in Eastpoint. He worked at the prison for 5 and a half years and knew everyone's name. He kept track of them. Before he entered law enforcement, he had dealt in transportation, mostly trucking. He would make the rounds from Florida to California and back to New York City and back to Florida. He raised his kids on St. George Island, where he thought it was a perfect place for them to grow up. Most recently he developed Longleaf Subdivision and invested in real estate. All these careers gave him lots of good stories to tell us. Jeff was a great cook and he could "Dance in the Kitchen!" He was a wonderful husband and father and had a delicious hot dinner on the table, when his wife came home! He was a devout Baptist and was a member of the Sumatra Baptist Church. He built the Fellowship Hall. He will truly be missed in his small town. May he rest in peace and comfort. Thanks to all the wonderful Doctors and Nurses that were so good at keeping us informed of his condition. May God have a special place for each one of you in heaven.
Due to the Corona Virus in the air, a Celebration of Life is planned for a date in the future. Jeff will be intered into the Vonier Cemetery on Longleaf Dr. in Sumatra, Florida.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memory of Jeff. www.stjude.org
; 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; 866-278-5833
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Rose McCoy Thomas with M & M Quality Monuments are assisting with the interment. 850-899-0124.