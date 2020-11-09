James Alfonsa Nickson

James Alfonsa Nickson departed this life on October 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

On December 9, 1944, James Nickson was born to Mr. and Mrs. Emitt and Mamie Nickson.

James received his education from the Gulf County Public School System. He attended George Washington High School and graduated June 1964. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army for two years then moved to Coconut Grove, Florida.

He gained employment with Southeast Atlantic Corporation in 1982, retiring after rendering many years of service. After retirement James continued to enjoy life with bowling and traveling with friends and family. He loved fishing, playing cards, and dominoes.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his lovely wife, Dorothy Russ Nickson; grandsons, Juforest Hicks, Clevon Parrish, Sr., and Darrell Johnson, Jr.; sisters, Shirley Brown, and Dorothy Helen Woodrow; brother: Clinton Nickson.

He leaves to cherish his life and memories, his daughters: Lorraine Russ, Zandra, Jamie, and Jasmine Nickson, Tamara Watson (Deldreian), LaQuanda Davis (Willie, Jr.), Adriane Cure, and Antoinette Ferguson; sons: Veron Nickson, Travis Nealy, and Kenneth Perry; his grandchildren: Clinique Parrish, Darien Harris, Keira and Kaylee Pope, Carl and Travarious Scott, Ashley Elliott, Willie III, Davieion, D'Honei, Mya, and Layah Davis, China, Asia, Nisha, and Niya Nealy, Joshawn and Tyrece Hicks, Destini Ferguson, Shaquenya and Takema Russ; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers: Emmitt (Tannis) Nickson; sisters: Voncile, Annie, and Clementina Nickson, and Mertice Dawson; two special siblings: Linda (Gene) Hill and Donald (Jacqueline) Nickson and Gary Rolack; two special friends: Rudeen Bess and Donna Cure; close friend: Richard Hill; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Public visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, 10:30 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery until funeral time at 11:30 AM (EST), under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.



