James Lawrence "Larry" Bateman, Jr.
Dalkeith - James Lawrence "Larry" Bateman, Jr., age 76 of Dalkeith, FL passed away Sunday, October 4th 2020 in Panama City, Florida. Larry was born August 24th, 1944 to Lawrence & Emmie Bateman. He has had many names in his life- Larry, JL, LB, Dad, Uncle, Airman, Mason, and his all time favorite, Grandaddy. Larry lived life to the absolute fullest and always left everyone with a smile. He never met a stranger and anywhere he went, he ran into someone he knew. He served his country in the Air Force as a Senior Airman and had many fond stories of his time in Idaho and Italy. Not so much in France. He went many places in his lifetime, but always came back to Gulf County. Larry was a pipe-fitter for 25 years for Saint Joe Paper Company and a corrections offer at Gulf Correctional Institution for 15 years. He was a proud mason and a board member of Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union for many many years. As a proud member of the community he also worked at Durens Piggly Wiggly after retirement. He is survived by: His children- Jamie, Josh, and Amanda and his "other daughter" Sharity, 3 grandchildren- Xavier, Madison, and Mason, his beloved sister Lamar and Favorite brother in law Buck, and many more family members and friends far & wide. Services will be held Wednesday October 7th 2020 at Westside Baptist Church, 842 W. River road, Wewahitchka, Florida 32465 with Reverend Derek Gerber officiating. Visitation at 2:00 CST and service at 3:00 CST. If you wish to honor him by a donation, please donate to alz.org
in his name to help us find a cure Internment to follow at the National cemetery in Tallahassee at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.