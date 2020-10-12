Larry was a classmate at Wewa High. He had a wonderful sense of humor and kept us entertained to the degree permitted in those days of well-managed classrooms. Many years after graduation and after my last conversation with Larry, my father became terminally ill. At the time I lived in New York and had few local connections in Gulf County. It was Larry who did me a huge favor and cut through some red tape to facilitate my plan to relocate my parents to Tallahassee.



My condolences to all of his family. I know you will miss him.

Patricia Redmon

Classmate