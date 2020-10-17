James Reese Brewer Jr.

James Reese Brewer Jr., Born July 22nd, 1925. Died October 1st, 2020. He was married to Wilma L. Brewer for 70 years. Jim was a talented, humorous man. He was in Vaudville at the age of 12, singing, dancing, and playing music. At 17 he joined the United Stated Navy and served in the Pacific. While on Guam, he picked up his life-long love of poetry. Over the years, he became an amateur archeologist. Jim was a graduate of Southern School of Pharmacy/ Mercer University. He was a pharmacist for over 50 years. Jim retired an became a cattle farmer on Wilma's family farm in Bowdon, Ga. After 20 years, he retired from cattle farming and took up residence at their favorite place in Mexico Beach, Fl. After Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach, Jim decided to move to Evans, Ga to be close to his daughter, Jane. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma, his daughter Mary Ann Brewer Ianuario, and granddaughter Camilla Brewer. He leaves behind a daughter, Jane (Frank), and a son, Reese (Pam). Beloved "Daddy Jim" he leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Mary Ann Collins, Jessica Baumann, twins Sarah Brewer and Josh Brewer, and 2 great grandsons, Alexander Johnson and Maxwell Baumann.

Due to current restrictions on travel, a memorial service will be held at an undetermined future date. Plans include, placing both Jim and Wilma together at a family cemetery in Bowdon, Ga.

