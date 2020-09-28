1/1
Jennie Kay Morris
Our beloved Jennie Kay Morris, a senior classification officer with Franklin Correctional Institution, passed away on September 24, 2020. She is survived by her mother Barbara "Ann" Morris and the late Louie Gene Morris of Carrabelle, her beloved dog Bella, her brother Ronnie (Carol) Morris of Perry. Two sisters, Brenda Lolley and Susan Heath both of Carrabelle. Along with many nieces and nephews. Jennie was born on June 28, 1971 in Carrabelle, Florida. She graduated from Carrabelle High School, class of '89, and after attending college began a career with the State of Florida. She was a thoughtful and caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend and is best remembered for her contagious laugh and a smile that would light a room. Those closest to her would describe her as a tomboy and as a teenager she would often lift weights with her brother and tag along with anything he would allow her to join. Jennie enjoyed softball and through the years you could find her on a field playing with a league or watching her nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her dog and family and was always ready for a fishing trip. Jennie would attend any occasion as long as she didn't have to dress up. Jennie absence will be felt at every family meal around the table and especially the weekly trips to eat crab with her sisters. She is loved by all her family as well as all her co-workers who often became family to her. She left such a great impression of everyone she met. Visitation will be Friday October 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Assembly of God Church of Carrabelle. Services will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2:00PM.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)

Published in The Star from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
