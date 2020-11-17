John Tatum, III
Marianna - Mr. John Forrest Tatum, III, of Marianna, FL (formerly of Port St Joe, Fl) passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health Old Capitol in Louisville, GA. He was born on January 6, 1937 in Fort Myers, FL. Mr. Tatum graduated high school from Fort Myers, FL and joined the United States Navy. He was a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge in Marianna and a former volunteer fire chief for St Joe Beach. He was a member of Beach Baptist Chapel and was retired from BAE systems, site D3.
Mr. Tatum is preceded in death by his mother, Greetice Tatum; father, John Forrest Tatum II; grandmother, Bertice Hite; and niece Tammy all of Fort Myers, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 yrs., Gayle Tatum of Marianna, FL; his brother, Gene Tatum of Ft Myers, FL; daughters, Stephanie Powell of Gulf Breeze, FL, Michelle (Richard) Albritton of Conyers, Ga and Jenny (Jerry) Gilbert of Marianna, FL; son, John Forrest Tatum IV (Jennifer) of Smith Station, AL; granddaughters, Brittany Albritton, Allison Powell Habetz, and Katelyn Gwaltney; grandsons, Hunter Gilbert, Tanner Gwaltney, John Forrest Tatum V, and Jaxon Tatum; great grandchildren, Tucker Foy, John and Owen Habetz; nephews Don and Bryan Tatum.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 20, 2020 in Holly Hill Cemetery with Brother David Nichols officiating.
The family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask due to COVID-19. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com