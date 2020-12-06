1/
Lena Ruthie Weeks
Wewahitchka - Lena Ruthie Weeks, age 69, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Blountstown, FL. Lena was born on March 30, 1951 in Wewahitchka to James Weeks and Ruth Lena (Ham) Weeks and had lived in Wewahitchka all of her life. She was a retired custodian with over 20 years of service with the Gulf County School System working at the Wewahitchka Elementary and High Schools. Lena enjoyed art and crafts, crocheting and reading. She assisted with the band and kept the nursery at her church. Most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Millard, James, Edgar and Ernest; eight sisters, Pearl, Alice, Mamie, Myrtle, May, Lucille, Annie and Stella. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka, FL.
Survivors include, one brother, Ernest Weeks of Wewahitchka, FL, three sisters, Myrene Edge of Cleveland, TN, Margaret Owens of Brooksville, FL, Connie Sasnett and husband, Gary of Wewahitchka, FL, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CST) at the First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka with Reverend Mike Stroud officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL., please.

Published in The Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peavy Funeral Home
20367 Evans Avenue
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-2266
