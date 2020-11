Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Lillian Keith Russ

Wewahitchka - Mrs. Lillian Keith Russ, age 91, of Wewahitchka, Florida went home to be with Lord on November 5, 2020.

Public visitation will be from 10:00 AM (CST) until funeral time of 11:00, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, Florida under the directions Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

Social distancing and facial coverings are required for all services.



