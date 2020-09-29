Lina Marquaretti Standley

Lina Marquaretti Standley was born on September 14, 1931 in Bexley, Mississippi to Alta and John Howard. Lina left this world on September 15, 2020 to be with her Lord, she was 89 years' young. She passed away at her home with her Family surrounding her. Lina held many jobs throughout her life and she witnessed many world changes. She would often share her life experiences with her children and grandchildren, especially all the changes she had seen happen in Franklin County. She worked in the Seafood Industry most of her adult life. Lina had many hobbies, reading, gardening, cooking, a little crocheting and her favorite past time-spoiling her grandkids. Whether they were hers by blood, did not matter, she loved all her youngins, and they all loved their granny Lina.

Lina was preceded in death by her husband Asa Z. Standley, her Mother and Father, two Sisters, Annie Glass and Julia Brayman and one brother, Johnny Howard; Lina is survived by her seven children, Brenda Evans (husband Joe-Late), Tony Crum (wife Nell-late), Eddie Marshall, James "Bitt" Marshall (wife Dolores), Annie Bates (husband Dennis), Tina Bosarge and Karol Crosby

(husband David); Lina is also survived by her grandchildren (18), her great-grandchildren (39) and her great-great grandchildren (3) as well as many many "adopted" grandchildren. Lina was an independent woman who loved and lived her life to the fullest. She died with a Grace that only she could, knowing exactly when to leave the room.



